Ohio State basketball suffered a significant recruiting blow on Wednesday as four-star prospect Dorian Jones requested his release from the program. The news was shared on Instagram by basketball insider Joe Tipton, prompting mixed reactions from fans.

Ad

Jones, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is the top-ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2025 and was considered one of the key future pieces for the Buckeyes. His decision to reopen his recruitment this late in the cycle stirred widespread debate and speculation.

College basketball fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post, with some supporting the player’s decision, while others raised concerns about the timing and implications.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“Great decision ✊🏾,” one fan wrote, applauding Jones for taking control of his future.

“If I’m OSU I’m not letting him out tbh. U signed and now OSU gets 3 guard commits and u want out, like earn ur spot man,” another user commented, suggesting Jones should have stayed and competed.

“Knew this was coming as soon as he wasn’t early enrolling😑,” one user hinted they saw this coming.

Ad

College hoops fans react as 4-star Dorian Jones requests release from Ohio State. Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

Others expressed concern for the timing and potential lack of options left.

Ad

“Hope he already has a plan, kinda late in the process,” a fan noted.

“We here wit you brudda trust that process,” a user wrote in support, offering encouragement.

Another hinted at a possible new home: “I hear Tom Izzo wants you young fella 😈.”

College hoops fans react as 4-star Dorian Jones requests release from Ohio State. Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

Jones had an impressive high school career and was seen as a key building block for Ohio State’s future. He was rated No. 1 in the state and was the second-highest ranked member of Ohio’s incoming freshman class.

Ad

Ohio State’s rebuild moves forward without Dorian Jones

The Buckeyes rebuilding efforts under head coach Jake Diebler will continue without top in-state recruit Dorian Jones, who has requested a release from his commitment.

With Jones out, Ohio are now left with just two incoming freshmen for the 2025 class: four-star forward A’mare Bynum and three-star guard Myles Herro.

To strengthen the roster, Diebler has turned to the transfer portal. Ohio State is set to welcome four experienced transfers: Brandon Noel from Wright State, Christoph Tilly from Santa Clara, Joshua Ojianwuna from Baylor, and Gabe Cupps from Indiana.

Additionally, the Buckeyes have added international talent in Mathieu Grujicic from Barcelona, who brings valuable overseas experience to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here