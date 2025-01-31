LSU star Flau’jae Johnson finally broke her silence on the emotional controversy that erupted after the Tigers's loss to South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the LSU Tigers 56-66 on Friday (Jan. 24) in the Southeastern Conference top-of-the-table clash.

Following the win, the DJ T.O. played the song "Cut Friends" by Johnson's late father, Jason Akeil Johnson aka Camoflauge, to celebrate their victory, which sparked a reaction from the LSU star.

I can't lie, this hit me different," Johnson said (16:38 onwards ). "Even hearing it in the arena, like I was, if you go back and look like if you could see me on camera like I'm looking like this, like I was heated like holding back tears like..... When my fans tagged me on something on social media and was like, it seemed like she (the DJ) was posting on a page because at first I was just like, I was heated."

"I was like we are in South Carolina okay. They're trying to be funny, like, you know what I'm saying, like it wasn't cool, but they were trying to. So when I went on her Instagram and I think she was trying to troll like you're trying to troll like with my dad's song like you trying to troll me with my dad song like is that really what you want?" Johnson added.

Flau’jae Johnson was not pleased with the DJ's apology and felt that her antics were intended to troll her on social media. The guard then responded to the DJ on her X account.

She expressed their disappointment and frustration with the incident. She felt that the song, released 20 years ago, was a distasteful and unclassy move and they should apologize for their actions.

'I got a lot of love from that situation:' Flau’jae Johnson on aftermath of USC DJ controversy

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson during the game against South Carolina. (Credits: Getty)

Flau'jae Johnson also revealed that she got a lot of love from fans, which made her emotional after the incident in South Carolina.

I'm not gonna lie, I got a lot of love from that situation. It made me feel better, but it did make me emotional like that's my dad at the end of the day. I know people saying like she may actually played the song like no it's not that like it's like you, you know, it's a whole another principle behind that," she concluded.

Despite the loss, the Tigers returned to winning with back-to-back victories against the Texas A&M Aggies (64-51) and the Oklahoma Sooners (107-100), with Johnson playing a vital role in those wins.

