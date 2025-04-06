"I am not homophobic": Hannah Hidalgo opens up about viral 2024 social media post that caused speculation from fans

Hannah Hidalgo came under fire for a social media post nine months ago. The Notre Dame star shared a clip of political commentator Candace Owen saying that same sex marriage is a "sin."

Hidalgo later deleted the Instagram story, but screenshots of it still exist, and the post became controversial among women's college basketball fans.

The sophomore guard, who is a two-time first-team All-American, is outspoken about her Christian faith. She chose to play for Notre Dame partly because of the school's Catholic ties. Hidalgo did not speak out following her Instagram story that caused many to label her as homophobic.

Several Fighting Irish stars have entered the transfer portal, including fellow guard Olivia Miles. After announcing that she was entering the transfer portal, Miles reposted a TikTok that some fans speculated to be a shot at Hidalgo.

"Treating people right is better than posting Bible verses that you don't even practice," the TikTok read. "Can't treat people bad then hide behind religion."

Expand Tweet

Now, Hidalgo has spoken out about her controversial Instagram story. She addressed it in a letter published by The Player's Tribune on Saturday.

"It’s a learning process. Among other things, you have to be intentional about what you post," Hidalgo said."Which goes double if it’s somebody else you’re amplifying – as opposed to something that comes from your heart, that reflects your character and authentic self."

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Hidalgo recognized that what she posted hurt people.

"Now, feeling misinterpreted is one thing. I’ve always been very private, and learning how to navigate the media in public as a young person is just plain hard," Hidalgo said. "But realizing that I had this new responsibility and that I’d let people down, given the wrong impression, maybe even hurt people I care about – that got me spiraling."

NCAA Tournament, Birmingham Regional: TCU vs. Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The Notre Dame star also said that she has grown since that post and that she is not homophobic.

"I grew a lot from the conversations I had coming off that mistake, especially with friends I was afraid I’d hurt," Hidalgo said. "Instead, I was relieved to feel embraced and safe. I am not homophobic — I love all people and believe we all deserve to exist authentically, but I understand now how that narrative developed. I should have been more public about how much I value everyone’s humanity and how what makes us unique as individuals can be what powers a great team."

Hidalgo has reflected on her controversial post after months of silence. Whether transfers and Miles' TikTok repost had anything to do with her speaking out is unclear.

NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional: TCU vs. Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Hannah Hidalgo's sophomore season at Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo is a two-way guard who continued to grow her game as a sophomore. She led the Fighting Irish in points per game, with 23.8, and steals, with 3.7. Her play was rewarded with ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year accolades. A first-team All-American selection added to her achievements.

The talented young guard guided Notre Dame to a March Madness run to the Sweet 16. Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has the utmost praise for Hidalgo.

“Having that passion and that energy and the love and joy of the game — I was shocked last year that she did it so fast," Ivey said of Hidalgo. "She was in the fire last year.

"I knew right away. I honestly knew in the summertime, when we went on our foreign tour, that she’s a big, big player. Big-time, big-stage player. She’s different in such a unique way, the way that she plays, and she just stepped in and she just growing and blossoming.”

Hidalgo is returning to Notre Dame next season and will look to continue serving as a star guard for the program.

