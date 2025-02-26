"I hope they drop a game": Dawn Staley makes playful remark about No. 1 Texas as "coin toss" could decide SEC Tournament seeding

Dawn Staley and the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks are competing with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns for the regular season title. Staley is rooting for their adversaries to lose games to close out the campaign.

Ad

Staley spoke on the Gamecocks' preparation for their remaining contests of SEC play. Two games remain on their schedule as they hold the second spot in the league standings, even with Texas for first place. However, they trail the Longhorns due to tiebreaker rules, putting the two teams in a big scenario regarding the regular season title and the annual conference tournament.

"We control our own destiny," Staley said. "If we take care of business in it, and Texas takes care of business, then our fate is in a coin toss ... They probably want us to drop a game. I hope they drop a game too, you know, take it out of the commissioner's hands.

Ad

Trending

"I think we should've thought a little bit more ahead of this situation knowing that we were bringing a Texas and an Oklahoma into the SEC."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Dawn Staley, Gamecocks

It will be a close race for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks. South Carolina boasts a 25-3 overall record, going 13-1 after 14 SEC matchups. They average 80.8 points on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 23.7 points per game.

Joyce Edwards leads the way with 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals on 57.5% shooting overall. MiLaysia Fulwiley comes next with 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao puts up 10.3 points and 2.8 assists, while Chloe Kitts provides 9.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here