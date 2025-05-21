"I only did it because I was really bad at soccer” : When UCLA’s Lauren Betts shared how her basketball journey started

Lauren Betts, who is heading into her senior year with plenty of accolades to her name already, opened up about her basketball beginnings during a March 2024 interview with “Whistle.” She revealed that her journey started at a young age, and it was all because her body was not built for the first sport she played.

The interview aimed to highlight the importance of recovery, both mentally and physically, off the court. But before she went into what her ideal day off looked like, Betts took a moment to reflect on what sparked her love for basketball.

“I first started playing basketball in fourth grade," Betts said (from 0:34). "I only did it because I was really bad at soccer 'cause I was way too tall, and there was no way I could keep playing.

"My parents thought I might as well play basketball. I guess it went kind of well, so I kept playing ever since."

Born in Spain to a basketball-playing father, Andrew Betts, the family moved around a lot due to his profession. However, once Lauren's family settled in the United States, she tried different sports and eventually settled on basketball.

The sport has been rewarding for Lauren Betts ever since, winning several awards in high school and being rated as a five-star recruit and the number one player in the 2022 class by ESPN.

Lauren Betts also spoke about her love for basketball and how she deals with good and bad days.

“I think my relationship with basketball, it's pretty up and down, she said. "... There are your hard days, and then there are really good days. As I've gotten older, I've gotten to love the game a lot more, but it definitely wasn't easy.

"I think I had to create a really good relationship with the grind, even on the days where I really don't feel like it. I think it's just a necessity, and my coaches here have made it a lot easier for me to just come in the gym and want to get shots up.

After playing her freshman year at Stanford, the center entered the transfer portal and has been at UCLA ever since. She helped the Bruins reach the 2025 Final Four, a first in the program’s history.

Lauren Betts addressed the importance of self-care day

In the same interview with “Whistle,” Lauren Betts discussed how important self-care day is to her and what she loves to do on that day.

“Off days off are super important for my success,” she said (from 1:27). “I think I prioritize them just as much as I do getting in the gym and getting shots up. It's just as important to me.

"A perfect day off for me would have to be self-care. I love my self-care day.”

The center is set to enter her final year of eligibility in college and will look to help UCLA win its first national championship.

