“I jus love her”: UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel applauds ex-USC star Kiki Iriafen’s latest achievement in WNBA

Kayleigh Heckel showed love to former USC teammate Kiki Iriafen after the Washington Mystics star was named the Rookie of the Month.
Iriafen's award - announced by the WNBA on Instagram on Wednesday - comes after she put up 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in May.
UConn commit Heckel shared the WNBA's post to her Instagram story with her reaction.
"I know that's rightttttt🥹 I jus love her❤️," Heckel wrote.
Heckel and Iriafen played alongside one another at USC in 2024. In her freshman campaign, Heckel appeared in 34 games for the Trojans, making seven starts. The guard contributed 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and highlighted her defensive depth with 1.3 steals per game. She knocked down 45.9% of her shots, including 28.3% from beyond the arc.
In Iriafen's final college season, she recorded 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She added 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game and shot 52.5%.
Currently, the former Trojans teammates are playing at different levels: While Kayleigh Heckel committed to play the 2025 season with the reigning national champions, Kiki Iriafen is picking up awards in her rookie WNBA season.
USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb watches Kiki Iriafen play in WNBA matchup
Kiki Iriafen's college teammates aren't the only people from her past that are hyping her up for her WNBA success. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was present to watch her former player in action during the May 21 matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics.
The coach documented the day on her Instagram story. Gottlieb expressed her excitement about watching Iriafen play with a photo of her and her son Jordan outside the Chase Center.
"Pulling up to our first @valkyries game ... but can't help our excitement to support @kikiiriafen😊✌🏻," Gottlieb wrote.
Gottlieb further showed her support by sharing a video of Iriafen taking the court for the Mystics.
"👏🏻👏🏻," Gottlieb wrote.
Washington fell to Golden State 76-74, but Iriafen put up 10 points and made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. The former Trojans forward is thriving in the WNBA and has her USC family to support her.
