"I just coached my last game at Utah State": Kayla Ard announces unexpected firing from Aggies during emotional press conference

Utah State Aggies women's basketball team suffered a lopsided 85-49 loss to Boise State on Sunday.

It was a frustrating way for the Aggies season to end as Utah State went 5-26 this season. Following the game, as head coach Kayla Ard went to the media press conference, she revealed she was fired.

"I'm not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State. I spoke with Diana [Sabau], and they're going in a different direction, and I respect her decision and I hope they get a really good coach in... I'm assuming that's going to be the last question?"

It was a surprise that Utah State decided to fire their head coach so quickly after the game. But, perhaps, the decision had been made before the game even started.

Following Ard being fired, Utah State issued a statement thanking her and her staff.

"We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State," athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. "However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change."

Utah State ended the season on a four-game losing streak, with the Aggies last win coming on the road against San Jose State on Feb. 21.

How did Kayla Ard do at Utah State?

Kayla Ard was named the head coach of the Utah State Aggies in 2020. During Ard's first season, the Aggies went 4-20 overall and just 2-16 in conference play. Utah State followed that up, going 11-19, but took a step back in the next two seasons.

The Aggies ended up going 4-26 in her third season, and after going 5-21 this season, Utah State decided to part ways with Ard. Before becoming the head coach of the Aggies, Ard had served as an assistant coach for Troy, Clemson, Dayton, and Denver.

This was Kayla Ard's first head coaching job in college basketball.

