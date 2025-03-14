"I just shed a tear": South Carolina's Bree Hall reacts to teammate Te-Hina Paopao's inspirational collab with activewear giant

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao partnered with major activewear brand Under Armour, while also sharing an inspiring story about her journey into basketball her cultural roots, and how she hopes to become a role model for young girls, especially from the Simone community.

“Growing up, I didn't really have that female basketball player to look up to. So I'd want young Simone girls to look up to me and be like, hey, she did this, so I can do this,” Paopao said in the video.

The heartfelt message resonated deeply with her teammates and fans alike, with fellow Gamecock Bree Hall commenting: “I just shed a tear,” on the post. Paopao’s story sheds light on the challenges that shaped her basketball career.

"I just shed a tear": Bree Hall's comment on Te-Hina Paopao's post (Image via Instagram/@tehinapaopao)

Te-Hina Paopao's strong stats and her inspirational journey

Te-Hina Paopao has been a key contributor for South Carolina this season, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Shooting an efficient 44.4% from the field, she has provided steady leadership on and off the court. She reflected on how her brothers’ competitive nature inspired her to pick up the sport.

“I got into basketball because my brothers played it. At a young age, it was very competitive just because my brothers thought they were better than me,” she said.

Paopao also spoke about how her Simone heritage shaped her approach to basketball and team dynamics.

“I had to introduce my teammates to who I was as well, my Simone culture," she added. "And they found out that I'm a big family person. They found out there's at least 20-plus members that come to my games. We're very united, very family-oriented.”

Te-Hina Paopao's South Carolina eyes fifth straight final-four appearance

The Gamecocks have consistently been one of the top defensive teams in the country. In their three SEC Tournament matchups, South Carolina faced teams with high-scoring offenses, Oklahoma (85.5 points per game), Vanderbilt (83.6 points per game) and Texas (80.0 points per game). Despite facing such offensive firepower, the Gamecocks allowed just 61.0 points per game on 35.8% shooting.

South Carolina enters the NCAA Tournament with a 30-3 record, matching the total number of losses they’ve had over the past three seasons combined. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, largely due to a 29-point loss to UConn on February 16.

The Gamecocks remain a top contender for the national championship. They have reached the Final Four in each of the last four seasons and are expected to be among the favorites once again.

