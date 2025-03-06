"I just took a sip of my orange piss": Dan Hurley hilariously sums up reaction to Jaylen Stewart's crucial putback slam as UConn upsets Marquette

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has praised Jaylen Stewart for his impact in the Huskies’ 72-66 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday.

The win helped UConn take a great step towards securing the third seed in the Big East, with Stewart playing a big role.

With UConn trailing by three points midway through the second half and the shot clock running down, Stewart showed great instinct. He went for a putback slam after Tarris Reed Jr’s initial shot came off the rim.

That putback slam gave the Huskies the momentum, and Hurley was quick to acknowledge it in his post-match press conference, shared on UConn Huskies’ YouTube page.

When asked what he thought about the dunk and what it meant to the team at that particular time, Hurley said, at the 00:24:15 mark:

“Yeah, it’s like we are not seeing many of those types of highlights. I mean those are probably pretty common or not pretty common cos that was exceptional. I mean that was explosive. You know that’s the type of instincts and talents that the kids got.

“You know he’s got an awesome future but that was a big momentum play. And you know I just took a sip of my orange piss or whatever the fans of the other program say I drink,” Hurley added.

After Stewart’s dunk reduced the deficit to one point, UConn would eventually go on to win the game, with Alex Karaban being the star.

The 6-foot-8 power forward dropped 21 points, seven rebounds and one assist, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left in the game.

What the win means for UConn

Going into the game, the Huskies knew they had to win to keep their chances of getting the No. 3 seed in the Big East alive.

With the win, they now have a real shot at finishing in third place. Hurley’s men currently have a 13-6 record, the same as Marquette.

However, the win on Wednesday gives them the head-to-head advantage as they won both games against the Eagles this season.

UConn can now seal a top-three spot going into the playoffs if they beat Seton Hall on Saturday. Should they get the No. 3 seed, UConn will most likely avoid the top seed, St John's, in the semifinal.

