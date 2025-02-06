  • home icon
"I was just trying to get out of the gym": John Calipari admits second-half strategy against Texas wasn’t about style

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 06, 2025 20:21 GMT
Georgia v Arkansas - Source: Getty

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari was honest about his team's second-half strategy against Texas, claiming it wasn't about style.

He has guided his team to two consecutive victories, bouncing back from a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners just last Saturday.

After the game, Calipari explained his coaching style, saying he made his best adjustments in the second half of the game.

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas at Texas - Source: Imagn
“We from the beginning of the game just went after them a little bit, and after they settled in it was anybody’s game. I did tell my team after, that wasn’t one of my best performances down the stretch, but I told them, ‘I was just trying to get out of the gym, folks.’ I wasn’t trying to be fancy. I was just, let’s get out of the gym.
“I didn’t care that we were up 20 and what did we win by? [Eight]. It could have been two and I’d have been fine. Just get out of the gym,” Calipari said.
youtube-cover

As a result, Calipari's main goal was simply to secure the win and get his team out of the gym.

Calipari claims another victory with the Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks edged out the Texas Longhorns, 78-70, on Wednesday, stretching their winning streak to two.

The Razorbacks dominated the first half, taking an 11-point lead into halftime. They continued their strong play in the second half, which stretched their lead to 23 points, 50-27.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Arkansas at Texas - Source: Getty

However, Texas refused to give up, launching a fierce comeback that trimmed the Arkansas lead to just five points, but ended up losing the game by eight points.

Although they've struggled in the SEC, the Razorbacks have still been able to put together a few wins. The coach has turned things around for the team, who have won three of their last four games after a rough start to SEC play.

They will be looking to extend their winning streak when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

