"I just wanted to get out of there": Michigan HC Dusty May speaks out on "logo kiss" controversy following thrashing against Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines coach Dusty May was criticized for his actions after his team lost 79-62 to the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday.

The Wolverines trailed 50-28 at halftime; however, they fought back 39-24 in the second half but it was not enough to prevent the loss.

After the game, May and his players did not kiss the logo, which caused many reactions. However, he spoke out about the controversy on Outkick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Kavich" podcast on Wednesday.

"I saw this the other day when they made me the interim coach at Indiana," May said. "We played Michigan State on senior night, and I had no idea. I've been in the league for 1,000 years. I had no idea they kissed the floor. I wasn't gonna tell my players, 'Get the hell out of there.' Getting our ass kicked.

"I mean, bad, but I didn't know any of that, you know, it's like because you're a school, everybody's supposed to know your traditions. I don't give a shit about anybody else's traditions, Dusty. I thought that was much ado about nothing, personally."

He also revealed that he can't wait for his team to play the next game so that the focus can be shifted away from the constant attention and criticism he's receiving from fans. He acknowledged that the situation has become overwhelming and he is looking forward to a sense of normalcy.

"Obviously, in Indiana, I don't know if they still do it this way, but after the game, there was a long, drawn-out process, and we just want to be honest, I just wanted to get out of there, man," May said.

Following his team's defeat on Sunday, Michigan (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) ended the regular season third in the Big Ten standings. They are also the No. 22-ranked team in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Dusty May opens up about Michigan's season

During Dusty May's postgame press conference after his team's loss to the Spartans, he shared his regrets this season.

“We chose to try to win that game on that night to stay in the fight, to stay in the hunt,” May said. “Every decision we make is a gamble, is a risk. And we chose to ride the veterans when we were in those situations.

“Looking back, I wish we would have had a bigger margin and we could have played more guys and got them more experience in Big Ten games, but we weren’t able to do that.”

The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for the Big Ten Tournament, as they will be joining the competition in the quarterfinals on Friday.

