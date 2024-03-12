“I keeps him fly” - $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese has unique reaction to BF Cam’ron Fletcher’s latest outfit snaps

LSU superstar Angel Reese had a rather unique reaction to her boyfriend Cam’ron Fletcher's latest snaps on Instagram. The Florida State forward posted a series of stylish pictures in different poses and captioned his post:

"Yea I’m Being Humble. I Can Really Be A Beast"

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.7 million as per On3, was quick to comment on the post. The LSU superstar wrote:

"I keeps him fly"

Fans were quick to react to Cam’ron Fletcher's latest IG post.

Angel Reese and Cam’ron Fletcher deleted their posts about each other on IG

Earlier this month, there were rumors that Reese and Fletcher might have split after they deleted all their posts about each other on Instagram. Fans also speculated that the two broke up after the two college basketball stars unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

However, neither Reese nor Fletcher have released any statements about a breakup.

Reese and Fletcher announced their relationship to the public via Instagram in June 2023. However, some reports suggest that the two began dating during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier this year, Reese posted a heartfelt message for Fletcher when he was set to undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury during FSU's matchup against North Carolina. In a now-deleted post, the LSU superstar wrote:

"God, please protect Cam'Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You've been through so much and this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I've got your back. LET'S DO THIS!! @camron"

Notably, Reese and Fletcher spent Valentine's Day together last month. It was only a few weeks later that fans began noticing their rather cryptic social media activities.