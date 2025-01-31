"I knew she was gonna do it": Stepdad Ameen Brooks hyped as $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson buries half-court shot in practice

Flau'jae Johnson is playing her third year with the LSU Tigers. The guard is leading the Tigers on an incredible season run. On Thursday, Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks posted an Instagram video of the junior as she made a spectacular half-court shot after the practice.

"I knew she was gone do it," he wrote.

Trending

Brooks, who is married to Johnson's mother Kia Brooks, has often shown his support to his stepdaughter. He is also involved in the LSU guard's music career, handling her travels.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson has continued to shine for LSU, averaging 19.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in her junior season for the Lady Tigers. Off-court she is leading the NIL ranking, valued at $1.5 million, per On3.

“We’re mentally strong”: Flau'Jae Johnson reveals what it takes to play in SEC

The Southeastern Conference is regarded as one of the toughest in the NCAA and Flau'jae Johnson seems to be in total agreement. After recording 22 points in the Tigers' hard-fought 64-51 the Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Johnson shared her thoughts on playing in the SEC.

"We’re mentally strong," Johnson said. "Your mental has to be ten times your physical when you play these games.

"It’s the SEC so you’re playing good teams every day, you have to be mentally sharp, you have to let the last game go, and focus between the lines. We’re a young team, but mentally, we’re strong."

The Tigers' biggest rival in the SEC is the South Carolina Gamecocks. Since Kim Mulkey took over the program in 2021, LSU has yet to win a game against Dawn Staley and the latest came last week when the Tigers lost 66-56. This was LSU's first loss of the season.

Talking about her team's effort after the game, Johnson said:

"We sat and watched the South Carolina film. We looked at the things we did well, and for me I was pissed, I’m a competitor, I could barely sleep, but I was like all the things we did wrong all of those things are fixable.

"Turnovers we had, free throws, all of them are fixable so it gave me a little chip. We didn’t play our best. We’re going to be alright.”

Since the defeat to South Carolina, the Tigers have bounced back with two straight wins over Texas A&M and No. 13 Oklahoma. LSU's conference schedule continues with games against Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas, and more in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here