"I don't know if we can beat Kentucky": Clip of Auburn HC Bruce Pearl making an honest confession about Kentucky resurfaces ahead clash

Bruce Pearl's famous interview from February 2015 has resurfaced as the No. 1 Auburn Tigers near its game against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. In the post-game conference clip, Pearl showcases reservations about his team's ability to beat the Big Blue Nation.

The coach asserted that his team can take on any challenge in its 2014-15 schedule, except facing the UK in Lexington.

"With the exception of Kentucky," Pearl said. "I've said that there is not a team on our schedule we cant beat. I don't know if we can beat Kentucky at Kentucky."

A Wildcat fan posted the bite on Reddit, jokingly expressing that the interview is from the 2024-25 season. The post has garnered over 20 comments in two hours, with college hoops fans reacting to the clip in various ways.

"Not a great look for Bruce Pearl and Auburn! This press conference was 100% totally earlier today and NOT in 2015!" the post read.

Bruce Pearl's comments were rendered true as Wildacts, led by John Calipari at the time, defeated Auburn 110-75 at Rupp Arena in the 2014-15 season.

UK did it again in March, defeating the Tigers 91-67 in the SEC tournament semifinals at the Bridgestone Arena.

Bruce Pearl's Auburn has been a better team than Kentucky this season

When looking at their upcoming matchup, Auburn (26-2, 14-1 conference) is statistically better positioned to contest the Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC) on Friday.

Wildcats' first-year coach Mark Pope, who constructed the roster purely out of the portal and high school recruitment in the 2024 offseason, recognizes the Tigers' potential.

"There's a lot to see that makes them so good," he said. "Most of the time, he’s (Pearl) got five guys on the floor who are capable of putting up 20 on any given night. They are incredible shot makers. They make difficult shots."

There is not much difference when looking at team averages between Mark Pope and Bruce Pearl's roster. However, the Tigers have senior Johni Broome, who has been in the conversation for the Player of the Year award all season.

Friday's contest at Rupp Arena will be the 122nd game between the two programs, with Kentucky leading 98-23. They have a 51-2 record at home.

