"I didn't know who Coach Staley was": Former South Carolina guard shares Dawn Staley's impact on decision to continue playing basketball

Dawn Staley's impact on her No. 5 ranked South Carolina team and the women's college basketball world cannot be minimized. Yet, when Destiny Littleton became a Gamecock, Staley wasn't a part of the decision as she didn't know who the iconic coach was.

"Believe it or not, when I decided to transfer to South Carolina, I didn't know who Coach Staley was," Littleton said.

Littleton appeared on Olivia Thompson's "The Coop" podcast in an episode posted to YouTube on Feb. 19. In the interview, Littleton reflects on her college career, her current team in China, her WNBA aspirations, and her time under the direction of Staley at South Carolina.

"I was contemplating quitting and I had a meeting with coach Staley and she was like, 'no, you need to go play,'" Littleton said. "If it wasn't for her telling me that, then I don't even know if I would be here right now still playing basketball."

Littleton came to South Carolina in the 2020-21 season after beginning her college career with two years at Texas. The guard spent two seasons with Staley's squad, winning a national championship in 2022. Littleton averaged 2.6 points in the title-winning season and shot 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The former Gamecocks guard transferred to USC for her final year of eligibility. Fresh off of what she learned from Staley, Littleton thrived with the Trojans, averaging a career-high 14 points and 3.7 assists.

Currently, Littleton plays for the Hebei Win Power in China as she continues chasing her WNBA dreams. Despite not knowing who Staley was before her stint playing at South Carolina, the coach motivated her to continue her basketball career.

Dawn Staley's tenure with South Carolina

Dawn Staley is in her 16th season leading South Carolina. During this span, she's led the Gamecocks to three national championships, including a 2024 win over Iowa. Staley's squad has won four consecutive SEC regular season championships, including this season, and has taken home the conference tournament title in the past two seasons.

South Carolina has also appeared in the past four Final Fours and has won two national championships in the past three years. Staley was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Staley's time leading South Carolina has come with immense success and impacted many basketball players, including Destiny Littleton.

