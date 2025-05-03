"I lied, I don't want LeBron James": Flau'jae Johnson builds her perfect boardroom as she appoints herself as "Director of Aux"

While LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson recently voiced her admiration for NBA star LeBron James, when it comes to building her boardroom, the Lady Tigers junior guard has no place for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In an Instagram video by Boardroom, Johnson revealed how she would build her own boardroom, which included superstars like Denzel Washington and Ellen Pompeo. For her Chief Operating Officer (COO), Johnson picked publicist Destinee Dickerson, who also worked with the LSU guard and her mother, Kia Brooks.

Johnson also chose journalist Ari Chambers for her Director of Vibes. For her Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Johnson picked James but changed her mind immediately and picked Grammy-winning rapper Doechi instead.

"Marketing, let's just say like LeBron James. I love LeBron. I lied. I don't want LeBron. I want Doechi to be marketer, my CMO. She's a really good marketer. That's Doechi," Johnson said in the video that was posted on Friday.

For Director of Aux, Johnson picked herself and gave her reasons.

"I need to take that position because I don't trust anybody's music taste but my own. Director of Aux, right here."

Johnson went on to choose "The Equalizer" star Washington for Human Resources (HR) because no one would want to play with him, while "Grey's Anatomy" star Pompeo was chosen because Johnson wanted an older person she would not want to cross.

Flau'jae Johnson names favorite LSU teammate of all time

Flau'jae Johnson is regarded as one of the best college basketball players due to her standout performances for LSU, starting from her freshman year. She has also played alongside some of the best players. However, only one person stood out to her as her favorite.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’Jae," Johnson, who was joined by 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird, named LaDazhia Williams as her all-time favorite LSU teammate.

"I think for me like all the relationships that I kind of cultivated, probably my favorite thing is like playing in college. I had this one roommate LaDazhia Williams. I played with her my freshman year and we call her grandma cos she old like, you know, I was coming out of high school just like her six year college," Johnsn said. (Timestamp: 24:03)

Asked why Williams was called old despite being just 24 years old then, Johnson replied being that age was "ancient" by collegiate standards. Describing Williams as a quiet person, Johnson said the veteran guard was a gem on and off the court and taught her how to take care of her body.

Williams joined LSU as a fifth-year student after her stints in South Carolina and Missouri. She started all 34 games in the 2022-23 season and helped LSU win the women's national championship.

