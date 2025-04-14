"I like the color of my skin": USC star Kiki Iriafen rates her all-time outfits hours before 2025 WNBA draft

USC star Kiki Iriafen is only a few weeks away from her last college basketball game where her Trojans were eliminated by UConn in the Elite Eight. However, the 2025 WNBA draft is already here as it begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 14th.

A few hours before the start of the draft, Kiki Iriafen posted a video on Instagram rating some of her favorite outfits. The first outfit she reviewed was a red and black outfit with sunglasses.

"This was cute in the moment, I thought I was doing something with the glasses. If I had to rate it, I would give it a five out of 10. I feel like you can't go wrong with a set, but it could've been better.

She then moved onto a blue dress that she had worn on vacation.

"I think I was on vacation in this. It was a simple little dress. The back is what really was the star of the show. But I like the color of my skin so I'm gonna give it a six out of 10."

Iriafen then reviewed a sparkling dress she wore for her 21st birthday.

"My 21st birthday dress. I felt really good in it. I love the shimmering colors so I'm giving her a 10 out of 10."

The next dress she looked at was a green dress she had previously worn.

"I like the leg slit, so that's saving the dress. I like the color on my skin. Honestly this is a cute look, so I'm gonna give it an eight out of 10."

Kiki Iriafen then moved on to talking about an outfit with a skirt and leather jacket she wore in Paris, France.

"Paris last year, giving a little mini skirt but with the little color puffing up. I try to be very European with my look, but I do like it so I'm gonna give it a 10 out of 10."

Kiki Iriafen is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

Kiki Iriafen might have spent some time looking back at some of her favorite outfits, but Monday is a very important day for her. It is the day she finds out which WNBA team she will start her career with.

Iriafen is projected to be a top-five pick in the draft. However, where in the top five she goes is up in the air. In ESPN's latest mock draft, they had her going third to the Washington Mystics. Conversely, CBS Sports had her going fourth, which, interestingly, would also have her going to the Washington Mystics.

Since the Mystics have three top-six picks, there is a good chance that is where she ends up. She will need to wait and see nonetheless.

