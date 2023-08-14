High school basketball star Bronny James has finally committed to a D1 school. The kid whose game highlights would remind one of a junior version of LeBron James will now become a college star. It hasn't been long since Bronny wore his Blue Chips jersey.

As a kid, Bronny was interested in playing multiple sports. His father however never allowed him to play football and ice hockey due to safety reasons. Bronny's interest in basketball led him to play in multiple AAU tournaments. Highlight clips of the junior version of LeBron James dominating these tournaments went viral on the Internet.

In 2020, Bronny posted an old video of his on TikTok in which he doesn't look more than 10 years old. He said in the video,

"If you don't like me... It's okay. I like myself."

This adorable video of young Bronny melted the hearts of his fans. The comments section was filled with all sorts of cheerful reactions. During the time he posted the video, Bronny was rumored to be a part of the FaZe Clan, as he was a pretty active streamer who played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Bronny James was a problem in middle school

Bronny James

Bronny is known as a high school basketball star out of Sierra Canyon. Before his high school basketball career, Bronny was known to be a problem in middle school. From chasing blocks in transition to knocking tough shots, Bronny would give glimpses of LeBron's game. His middle school AAU team faced Chris Paul's squad in the national championship.

The game was viewed by millions as LeBron was also in attendance. Bronny, on the other hand, wasn't alone. He and another middle school basketball sensation, Mikey Williams, went on to put up a show. The game went on to overtime as the Blue Chips took the win.

To better his game, Bronny would play with older competitors and still put up a great performance despite the age and size gap. Thanks to this practice, Bronny will now become a star in high school. Committed to the USC Trojans at present, Bronny James is expected to put up similar performances in college. It will be interesting to see how he performs as he stars in his college basketball career this Fall.