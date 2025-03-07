"I literally ran down your mom": Indiana star Sydney Parrish excitedly reacts to Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach cuddling her puppy

They may be conference foes on the court, but Indiana's Sydney Parrish and Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach are friendly in their personal lives. The Big Ten Tournament is underway, and Feuerbach took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her puppy had come along for the postseason ride:

"Obviously Tobi had to come to the big ten tourney!! Ignore his side eye at the end🥰🥰," Feuerbach's TikTok caption read.

The video shows the Hawkeyes guard cuddling up to her small dog. Parrish commented to share an interaction she had with the puppy:

"I literally ran down your mom when I saw the famous Tobi in our hotel. He’s perfect," Parrish commented.

"MY MOM TOLD ME AB THAT LOLOL," Feuerbach replied.

The Iowa senior also suggested that she and Parrish's two dogs should meet. Like Feuerbach, the Indiana guard posts her dog, Chanel, on TikTok.

"He needs to meet Chanel sometime," Feuerbach said.

When the two guards aren't setting up playdates for their puppies, they're hard at work on the basketball court. The Big Ten Tournament is currently taking place, and both girls' teams earned a spot.

Feuerbach's Iowa squad entered as the No. 11 seed and upset No. 6 seed Michigan State on Thursday to advance to the second round. Indiana is the No. 9 seed and was awarded a first-round bye, so Parrish's team will play its first tournament game Friday.

Sydney Parrish - Source: Imagn

In Iowa's round one win, Feuerbach contributed nine points, up from her 6.4 season average and she also added three rebounds and three assists. The senior's three steals were also significant in the upset.

Parrish's squad will face top-seeded USC for the second time this season. In the last conference contest, Indiana fell 73-66. Parrish put up 16 points in that matchup and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. She will look to aid her team again as the Hoosiers attempt an upset win.

Sydney Parrish - Source: Imagn

Sydney Parrish's senior season at Illinois

Sydney Parrish is in her third season at Illinois after beginning her college career with two seasons at Oregon. The guard has made 25 starts for the Hoosiers this season and is averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

In her senior season, Parrish is playing an average of 30.1 minutes per game, a career-high. In her past five games, the guard has recorded above her season-average points on three occasions.

