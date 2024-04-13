"I'll be able to sleep" - $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark remains undeterred after losing the national championship title against South Carolina

Caitlin Clark's college career didn't end as anticipated as she will be leaving the landscape without a national championship. The point guard once again suffered a loss in the national championship game as undefeated South Carolina went on to claim the title.

Nonetheless, Clark doesn't have any regrets about how her college basketball career at Iowa has gone. Speaking after the game against the Gamecocks at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, she made it known that not winning the national title won't give her sleepless nights.

“There's not a regret in my mind of how things went. I'll be able to sleep every night even though I never won a national championship. I don't sit and sulk about the things that never happened,” Clark said. [Per ESPN's Michael Voepel]

“My mom always taught me, 'Keep your head high, be proud of everything that you've accomplished.' And, you know, I think I'm so hungry for a lot more, too,” she added.

Caitlin Clark says it's not easy to win the national championship

Without a doubt, the national championship is the pinnacle of every sport in college athletics, which makes it something difficult to achieve. Not many athletes can say they had the opportunity of winning the national title during the course of their collegiate career.

Caitlin Clark can't help but agree to this in her postgame press conference after the national title game. The Hawkeyes were close to the ultimate goal on two occasions, but both ended in disappointment. The $3.4 million NIL-valued point guard was proud of his team's effort nonetheless.

"It's really hard to win these things. I think I probably know that better than most people by now," Clark said. "To be so close twice, it definitely hurts. But at the same time, we were right there. We battled. We took down some really great teams to get back to this point."

Quick transition to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first-overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft on Apr. 15. This is less than five weeks after her college career came to a close. Nonetheless, the Iowa alum believes the fast transition is helpful.

"I think it helps,” Clark said. "What better way to train and prepare for my next step in life than playing in the Final Four? I'll be able to play my first WNBA game here soon. These moments are going to make me ready for the next chapter of my life, but also [I want to] enjoy this one, too."

Clark's four-year career at Iowa has been nothing but iconic. She leaves the program as not only the team's greatest-ever player but also one of the most outstanding in NCAA history. She is expected to take her brilliance on the court to the WNBA.