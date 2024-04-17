"I'll always be a Jayhawk": Johnny Furphy pens goodbye note for Kansas Nation after announcing his 2024 NBA Draft declaration

Kansas guard Johnny Furphy has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after just one season with the Jayhawks, however, he will maintain his college eligibility. The freshman averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game playing 24.1 minutes this past campaign, and he started 19 of 33 games.

In a statement posted to the Jayhawks' X handle, Furphy wrote:

“I am so grateful to Coach (Bill) Self and the whole team at KU for the opportunity they gave me to be a part of this incredible program. From moving to a new country, to participating in the NCAA tournament, this year has flown by faster than I could have ever imagined.

"Everyone at Kansas has made me feel at home. What I have learned at Kansas has changed the way I think about basketball, and no matter what happens from here, I’ll always be a Jayhawk. Thank you and Rock Chalk!”

Johnny Furphy is projected as a late first-round pick by most mock drafts. Per ESPN, he is a No. 28 pick heading to the Utah Jazz. CBS Sports places Furphy as No. 17, going to the Orlando Magic, while Bleacher Report predicts the Australian native at No. 22 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Furphy's biggest assets are his size, athleticism and ability to hit shots from the perimeter. The six-foot-nine guard has bucketed more three-pointers than any of his Jayhawks teammates at 44/125.

Kansas coach Bill Self spoke about Johnny Furphy's moves:

“Being 22 hours from home, Johnny took a big leap to come play at Kansas. He had a solid freshman year and really had a terrific second half of the season. He is a fan favorite. He wants to test the NBA Draft process and we encourage him to do just that.” (via Kansas City Star)

Besides his commitments in the USA, Furphy is also preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was selected for the Australian Boomers' 22-member team. This will be reduced to 12 players in July to represent Australia at the Olympic games held from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11.

Jayhawks Nation reacts to Johnny Furphy's move to the NBA

Many Kansas fans speculated that the reason behind the guard's move could be his inability to earn NIL deals, which is prohibited to non-US citizens.

Another felt like he was just not ready for the pro league yet.

One fan wrote:

"He’s not ready. I hope he returns to sharpen his skills."

This fan wanted him to reconsider his decision:

"One more year, Furphy! We’ll have ya ready to be a Top 5 pick in 2025"

"kansas IS FINISHED," declared another.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for Jun. 26-27 at the Barclays Center. The deadline for Furphy to withdraw from the draft and retain college eligibility is 11:59 p.m., May 29.

