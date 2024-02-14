"I’ll be full of emotions": $5,000,000 worth Brittney Griner gets emotional ahead of Baylor reunion for the first time since 2013

Brittney Griner, one of the most dominant forces in women's college basketball history, is returning to Baylor this weekend. She will be present for Sunday's game against Texas Tech. Griner hasn't visited Baylor since her college career ended in 2013. Since then, she has become a WNBA superstar.

Baylor recently announced plans to retire Griner's jersey, No. 42. Given the way her recent past has unfolded, Griner was emotional about the honor.

"It will be my first time catching a game and I'll be happy to be on campus. I'll be full of emotions."– Britney Griner, on her impending return to Baylor

Brittney Griner's history at Baylor

Britney Griner and coach Kim Mulkey won an NCAA title at Baylor in 2012.

Griner, who went to high school in Houston, was recruited to Baylor as the nation's top recruit in 2009. She had a legendary high school career, blocking 25 shots in one game and dunking seven times in another. Griner was a legendary figure even before college, with viral videos of her dunks circulating on the internet.

At Baylor, under Kim Mulkey, Griner's dominance continued. As a freshman, she posted a triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 blocked shots in a game. Griner won an NCAA title with Baylor in 2012, and she finished her college career with 3,283 points, 1,305 rebounds, and an NCAA record of 748 blocked shots.

Recent trouble for Brittney Griner

Griner starred in the WNBA, reaching nine WNBA All-Star teams. She also pursued overseas basketball. While playing in Russia, Griner was arrested on February 17, 2022, for carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hash oil. Griner had previously been prescribed medical cannabis, but Russian law did not recognize hash oil as legal.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to nine years in prison, far beyond a typical sentence for such a crime. On December 8, 2022, she was exchanged for a Russian prisoner being held in America and then released.

While former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey had little to say about Griner or her situation, current Baylor coach Nicki Collen came out in support of Griner, referring to her as "family."

Brittney Griner will be the seventh Baylor women's basketball player to have her jersey retired. Griner played her home games at the Ferrell Center, which closed in December 2023. Baylor now plays in the Foster Pavillion, which the Baylor men's team opened on January 2nd.

