  • "I'll be pushing hard": Duke's Kon Knueppel shares his thoughts on getting younger brothers to join ACC powerhouse

By Nukul
Modified Mar 04, 2025 19:43 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke - Source: Imagn

Duke Blue Devils continued their dominant form with a 93-60 win over Wake Forest. This victory marked their seventh consecutive win and their 10th ACC triumph by at least 25 points.

Following the game, freshman guard Kon Knueppel had a chat with a reporter. When asked if his younger brothers might one day follow in his footsteps and join the ACC powerhouse, he responded,

“We'll see. They gotta keep working hard…I will be pushing hard, but we'll see what the coaches think.”
The Knueppel family has a deep basketball root with a talented lineup, with Kon II leading the way, followed by his younger brothers Kager, Kinston, Kash and Kid.

Kon Knueppel’s performance this season

Knueppel is having an impressive freshman campaign, establishing himself as a key player for Duke. Through 20 starts, he has averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while playing 29.6 minutes per contest.

His shooting efficiency has been notable, with 43.3% field goal accuracy, 37.3% from beyond the arc and an outstanding 87.2% free throw percentage.

Knueppel has also created some buzz as a potential top NBA draft pick. When a reporter asked whether this game might be his last at Cameron Indoor Stadium, he replied:

“We'll see. We've got a lot to think about after this season… it's been a great experience. A lot of great people, not just on the team, but the staff, all the support staff as well… that I just enjoy every day coming in.”
What’s next for Duke Blue Devils?

Duke Blue Devils are in a strong position to clinch the ACC championship with a win over their biggest rival, North Carolina, or if both Clemson and Louisville drop one of their remaining two games.

The upcoming Tobacco Road Rivalry game against the Tar Heels will be a crucial test. North Carolina holds a 13-9 overall record and a 6-4 mark in ACC play, ranking seventh in the conference.

On the other hand, the Blue Devils boast an 18-2 overall record and 10-0 in the ACC, with an unbeaten 12-0 home record this season. Their consistent performances have kept them ranked No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 ranking.

Despite the ACC’s mixed overall competitiveness, with nearly half of the league’s 18 teams ranked outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, Duke continues to showcase its strength as a powerhouse.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
हिन्दी