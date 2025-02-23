"I had a lot of fun today": NC State's Zoe Brooks reviews her 33 points in double OT thriller win vs. Notre Dame

One week after ascending to No. 1 on the AP Top 25 rankings, Notre Dame lost its third game on Sunday. In an edge-of-seat thriller that extended to two overtimes, the Fighting Irish lost 104-95 to No. 13 NC State at the Reynolds Coliseum in North Carolina.

Sophomore guard Zoe Brooks was the star of the game as she finished with 33 points on a 9-of-20 shooting from the floor and a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line. She also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

In the postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Brooks was asked to share her thoughts on defeating Notre Dame.

"It's a great feeling, you know. Great atmosphere, it's a really big game. No. 1 team in the country and I just had a lot of fun today."

The game was a close call from the first whistle and the Wolfpack briefly maintained a four-point lead from the final few minutes of the second quarter and into the third quarter. Notre Dame caught up and NC State was able to take the win only in the second overtime, which started with a 10-0 run.

While the Fighting Irish had four starters scoring double-digits, all five from the Wolfpack did it. Aziaha James had 20 points while Tilda Trygger added 19 points and nine rebounds. Saniya Rivers finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks. Madison Hayes had 13 points.

“It's amazing," Brooks said (via Yahoo Sports). "We're all tired. We're all banged up, all hurting. We just kept fighting. We wanted to win this game rally bad and we did everything we could to win.”

Where did it go wrong for Notre Dame?

It was a heavily contested game with 21 ties and 21 lead changes. While Notre Dame had a similar amount of makes from the floor and the 3-point line, NC State took the win in part due to the free throws. While the Wolfpack were 24-of-26 from the charity stripe, the Fighting Irish was just 8-of-10.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey noted this during the postgame press conference.

“She (Brooks) got to the free-throw line 14 times individually, we didn't even have that many as a team,” Ivey said. “So she did a great job of getting downhill, playing with a ton of confidence and it was one of those nights for her, having a career high. Hats off to her, she played well.”

Hannah Hidalgo and Co. have a three-day break before they host Florida State next on Thursday.

