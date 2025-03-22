"I love you endlessly": Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shares heartfelt birthday wishes for Jada Gymafi on IG

Former Iowa women's basketball star, Gabbie Marshall, celebrated ex-teammate Jada Gyamfi's birthday on Instagram. On Saturday, Marshall shared two posts on her Instagram story to wish the Hawkeye junior.

The first post is a photo collage of Marshall and Gyamfi, including friends Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.

"It's mu bestie's birthday today," she captioned the post.

The second post is another collage, with a photo and video featuring Marshall and Gyamfi together at different games.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful best friend. To a friendship I am forever thankful for! I love you endlessly & I can't wait o celebrate you," the post's caption read.

Marshall also included a photo of the birthday girl and her dog in the collage, which she captioned:

"The baby of the group is all grown up."

Gabbie Marshall wishes Jada Gyamfi a happy birthday on his IG story. Image via @gabbie.marshall

Gyamfi was born on March 22, 2004, in Johnston, Iowa. Inspired by her family, she began playing basketball when she was young and joined Iowa for her collegiate career during the 2022-23 season.

At Iowa, Gyamfi linked up with superstars Clark, Marshall and Martin. Although Clark, Marshall and Martin have moved on from college basketball, they are still close friends with Gyamfi. While Clark and Martin are playing professional basketball at the WNBA, Marshall chose to retire entirely from basketball after graduating. She is doing her Masters in North Carolina.

Iowa's Jada Gyamfi speaks on playing against ex-AAU teammate in NCAA tourney first round

Jada Gyamfi spoke about Iowa playing Murray State in the first round of the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament. However, she acknowledged that she would play against some of her old teammates at the AAU women's basketball.

Speaking to Quad-City Times' Ethan Petrik in an interview, released on YouTube on Friday, Gyamfi said she is excited to watch her old teammate Halli Poock play.

"Yeah, I mean honestly I wasn't really paying attention to who we played," Gyamfi said. "Specifically, whoever we played I was obviously going to be confident that we would be. And then Hannah [Stuelke] pointed out to me. She's like 'oh my gosh Halli's on that team.' And so I immediately sent her a text and said that I'd see her this weekend.

So, I'm pretty excited to watch her play and sorry for whatever is going to happen during the game if we win, which I think we will. We'll see."

While Gyamfi didn't get playing time at Iowa, Poock is a key member of the Murray State team, averaging 17.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

