Dawn Staley was able to lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to their third national title in program history, all of which have come during her tenure as head coach, as they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 87-75 on Sunday. Gabrielle Union, who has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, praised the Gamecocks and their coach following the game.

The actress, who is married to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, took to Twitter, stating:

"Lets goooooooo!!!!! South Carolina team has been phenomenal!! @dawnstaley is simply the best!!! Freshmen stepped up BIG, bench was BIG, and the leaders lead BIG!! I love it!!!"

The Gamecocks were led by a balanced effort that saw four players score in double figures. Freshman guard Tessa Johnson led the way with 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 7-11 from the field, 3-6 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free-throw line in 25 minutes off the bench.

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso added 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 7-14 from the field. She was named the 2024 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player as South Carolina became just the tenth program in women's college basketball history to finish a season as undefeated national champions.

South Carolina's defense was able to limit Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. While she finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, the two-time national college Player of the Year, shot just 10-28 from the field, while also shooting 5-13 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

What does third national title mean for Dawn Staley's legacy?

Dawn Staley became just the fifth women's college basketball coach to win at least three national championships, moving into a tie with Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer for the fourth-most championships all-time. Her three titles trail only UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, former Tennessee Volunteers coach Pat Summitt and LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, who have won 11, eight and four, respectively.

The victory cements Staley's legacy as one of the greatest women's college basketball coaches of all time. Earlier this week, she became just the third coach to be named Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year at least four times. She joined Auriemma and Summitt, who have received the award eight and five times, respectively, on that exclusive list.

