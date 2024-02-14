"I love it": College hoops world reacts to Indiana State getting ranked for the first time since Larry Bird in 1979

Indiana State (23-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley) made it to the AP Poll for the first time in four and half decades on Monday when the new ranking was released. The Sycamore were ranked 23rd in the nation following an outstanding nine-game winning streak.

The last time the program was in the AP Poll was in 1979, during the era of basketball legend Larry Bird. The Sycamores entered the 1979 NCAA Tournament ranked as the No.1 in the nation but lost the championship game to Magic Johnson's Michigan State.

The latest development has led to widespread reactions among fans and the college basketball world. The program has been seeking a spot in the NCAA Tournament this year. Let's take a look at some of the reactions flowing around the internet world.

"I love it because I think they're a good team. I also love it because it keeps them aa Q1 win for MSU," wrote one on Reddit.

Here are some of the other reactions on the platform:

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/cereal_killer_828 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Indiana State's basketball performance this season

Indiana State is undoubtedly one of the surprise stories of the college basketball season, performing beyond expectations and leading toward glory.

The Sycamores are fifth in the country in scoring, with 85.6 points per game, and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage, with 39%. The team, though, leads the way in adjusted field goal percentage.

Five players from the team have double figures in scoring. Isaiah Swaope has an average of 17.7, Robbie Avila is averaging 15.9, while Ryan Conwell is on 15.9 per game.

Others on the team are also doing a great job, Jayson Kent is averaging 13.0 points per game while Julian Larry has 10.6 points average.

A basketball team worth supporting

Following the exploits of Indiana State this season, Indiana State coach Josh Schertz believes that his team is a group that deserves all the support it gets from fans.

The coach is slowly taking the program back to the old glory days.

“It’s a group that the community can really wrap their arms around and I think they have. That’s just great to see,” Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said,

“I know Terre Haute. They love basketball. I know there’s a great history and tradition, from Larry Bird to John Wooden to Clarence Walker.”

The Sycamores continue their push for a successful season in the 2023-24 season. They will look to build on the achievement on the route to return to the pinnacle of the game at the collegiate stage. It remains to be seen how far the program can go.