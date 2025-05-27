“I love this man so much”: Flau’jae Johnson gives basketball coach his flowers with wholesome message

LSU Tigers star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson took a moment to honor someone who has played a major role in her life both on and off the court, her longtime trainer and mentor. In a heartfelt message on Tuesday, Johnson shared a photo on her Instagram story as she appreciated the movement trainer’s efforts.

Flau’jae Johnson shared a photo of herself standing next to coach N.O.C. with an epistle that expressed gratitude for his unwavering support and guidance over the years.

“I have to give this man his flowers,” Johnson wrote. “Not only is he the greatest trainer I ever met. He’s the realest ever since he met me in high school.”

Flau’jae Johnson gives basketball coach his flowers with wholesome message - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

Her message continued as she expressed her admiration for the loyalty and encouragement throughout their journey together.

“He kept it real with me and never left my side no matter the circumstances, no matter who said what,” Johnson said.

The heartfelt tribute highlighted the trust and bond the two have built since she was a teenager chasing her athletic dreams. Johnson credited her trainer not only for pushing her physically but motivating her to grow into the best version of herself. Flau’jae Johnson’s message also served as inspiration.

“If you wanna be great, train with him,” Johnson said. “If you don’t, stay average.”

Her words were paired with the tag of her trainer’s Instagram handle '@hybrid_noc,' giving him the recognition she felt he deserved. The post was posted with her song, “Need You By My Side,” playing in the background.

Flau’jae Johnson flaunts stunning beach photos during Hawaiian getaway

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson made waves off the court with her latest beachside photos from a tropical getaway in Hawaii. The 21-year-old guard has embraced the off-season in style and shared the moments with her fans.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Johnson shared a series of photos and videos from her vacation with friends. The photos showed Johnson enjoying her time, unwinding after a busy season.

“ALOHAAA AH YES YES🌴 #afterszntrip #year2,” Johnson said.

Among the standout moments were moments of Johnson wearing a white two-piece bikini with a palm tree pattern. Her beach-ready look quickly caught the attention of her followers, earning plenty of likes and comments praising her confidence and vibrant energy.

The post appeared to show Johnson exploring areas around Honolulu, located on the island of O‘ahu. One moment captured in her post includes a snapshot of the statue of Duke Kahanamoku, a Hawaiian legend and Olympic swimmer.

As she gears up for her third year with LSU, Johnson continues to capture attention not just for her talent on the hardwood but also for her personality and style.

