"I love NCAA softball": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley enthusiastically tweets about SEC softball

Dawn Staley who led the South Carolina Gamecocks to the NCAA championship this year shared her love for NCAA softball. The Gamecocks head coach who has previously shown support for the basketball team also wrote that she was enamored by SEC softball.

Staley has been dubbed as one of the finest basketball minds to grace the sport. Hall of Fame player and coach took to X to talk about her deep interest in yet another sport:

I love NCAASoftball.... especially @SEC softball.

Staley shared joy after Gamecocks gained a 2-1 victory over Utah in NCAA softball championship regionals last week.

"Let’s freaking goooooo @GamecockSoftbll! Way to finish it!! We had a few game go the other way but we finished it! Go get another one!!!"

Staley has kept no secrets about her softball love in the past. After the SEC championship victory of her team in 2023, Staley flew to Fayetteville, Arkansas to attend a softball game between Tennesse and Gamecocks. She wore the Gamecocks softball jersey to the game.

Dawn Staley who has led Gamecocks to three national championship victories enjoys a deep friendship with Beverly Smith, the head coach of the Gamecocks softball team. The two worked together in South Carolina. Staley came to coach the program in 2008 while Smith joined in 2011.

Dawn Staley is not just a softball lover but an analyst too

Dawn Staley has a long list of achievements as a player and a coach. She won numerous awards and accolades in her illustrious career. However, she is not gifted with a deep understanding of basketball alone.

In the 2023 SEC championship game, the No. 10 seed Gamecocks faced No. 1 seed Tennessee. Staley attended the game and urged the viewers to watch it. She shared a video and predicted that the Gamecocks would win the game by three:

“If y’all are not locked in to watch this SEC Championship Game… yes I’m going for the ‘Cocks. But the Volunteers, they are a force to be reckoned with. But they must go down. Whatever you’re doing, stop, and get ready for this game here. It’s gonna be a doozy. ‘Cocks by three.”

Gamecocks were the first No. 10 seed team to ever play in an SEC championship. They eventually lost to Tennessee with 3-1. Maybe the prediction of Staley was too bold or it was meant to encourage the Gamecocks.

What do you think about Dawn Staley's interest in softball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.