"I love picking people's minds": Flau'jae Johnson recalls best moments from her podcasts ft. Paige Bueckers, Juju Watkins, and more

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson launched her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast on July 4, last year. Since then, she has hosted some of the top collegiate and WNBA players on her show.

Ad

On Thursday, Johnson had four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird on her show. After the interview, the LSU star recalled some of her podcast's best moments and guests so far.

"I think one of my favorite moments on the podcast, I don't know, just interviewing guests," Johnson said (33:42). "I love picking people's minds. I love seeing, like, and trying to understand how people became who they are. So, like, just me interviewing these guests.

Ad

Trending

"I had some legendary guests on my show. Man, I had the best hoopers on my show, JuJu was on my show, Paige was on my show, Mikaylah, and Aeensah. Man, I interviewed Chris Webber, Master P and Candace Parker. NLE Choppa was one of my first episodes. Damian Lillard, the list just goes on. But I'm a person where I just love having conversations and so, bro, just talking with everybody."

Ad

Ad

Apart from her exceptional skills on the basketball court and podcasting, Johnson is also a rapper. She has released three music albums so far: 4 My Fans (2023), Best of Both Worlds (2024) and Flau & B (2025).

Flau'Jae Johnson confirms she is returning to LSU for her senior year

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson - Source: Imagn

Last week, Flau'jae Johnson said she would return to LSU for her senior year. However, the Tigers' star also confirmed that the 2025-26 season will be her final collegiate season before going pro.

Ad

Johnson committed to LSU in 2022. She played a key role in helping the Tigers win the national championship during her freshman year.

In the past two seasons, Johnson has led LSU to two Elite Eight appearances. She averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season.

Johnson will be hoping to win another national title before she leaves LSU at the end of next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here