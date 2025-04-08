"I love this": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia reacts to Walter Clayton Jr.'s special shoutout for his "mama" after championship win

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks celebrated Florida men's basketball star Walter Clayton for his thoughtful gesture after helping the Gators win the men's NCAA Tournament on Monday. Clayton shouted out his mother after winning the national championship, which ESPN posted on Instagram.

Ad

"I can't wait to see my mama. Mama, I love you, girl," the Gators senior said.

Brooks shared the post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, with the caption:

"I love this, you can tell they have a awesome relationship."

Kia Brooks reacts to Walter Clayton Jr's comment on IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

Other than Brooks, Clayton warmed many hearts after he stepped away from his teammates and went over to console Houston guard Emanuel Sharp, who had his head inside his jersey following the Cougars' 65-63 loss to the Gators. Clayton leaned over and said a few words to Sharp before walking away to join the celebrations on the court.

Ad

Trending

Clayton began his collegiate basketball career at Iona under the leadership of Hall of Famer Rick Pitino from 2021-23. With the Iona Gaels, he won the MAAC title in 2023 and also played against eventual national champion UConn in Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After Pitino left, Clayton decided to join Florida after Gators coach Todd Golden traveled to New York to recruit him.

Walter Clayton Jr. named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player following the Gators' 65-63 comeback win over the Houston Cougars to clinch the national championship on Monday night.

Ad

It was not Clayton's best game as he remained scoreless throughout the first half, but his second-half surge and defensive display propelled Florida to overcome its 12-point deficit to take away the win.

Clayton also scored 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. One of the highlights of his performance was when he jumped out at Houston's Emanuel Sharp's game-winning 3-point attempt. Clayton forced Sharp to commit a game-winning turnover.

"I've been saying it for a while now," Clayton told reporters after the game at the Alamodome in San Antonio. "Just the togetherness of our team, the love we all got for each other allows us not to break apart during adversity."

Clayton recorded 22.3 points per game in Florida's six NCAA Tournament victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here