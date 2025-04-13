Iowa Hawkeyes players Lucy Olsen and Callie Levin, among others, showed love to AJ Ediger after the senior forward shared a sweet Instagram post.

On Saturday, Ediger shared several pictures with her framed No. 34 Iowa jersey. The Hawkeye star also shared photos of herself posing with her mother, Annette Ediger, Iowa assistant coach Randi Henderson and her husband, Duez Henderson, with their two young children and a friend.

"Wouldn’t have been possible without my role models🫶🏻," Ediger wrote.

Her teammates took to the comment section to react to her photos.

"I love youuuu ❤️," Levin wrote.

"Awwwwww," Olsen commented.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Taylor Stremlow, an Iowa freshman, wrote.

Lucy Olsen and Iowa players show love to AJ Ediger's IG post. Image via @aj12344

Here are other comments from some members of the Hawkeyes:

"Love you... So proud of you🫶🏾🫶🏾," Tania Davis, Iowa's director of player development, wrote.

"Love you, AJ," sophomore Kennise Johnson posted.

Some AJ Ediger's Iowa teammates and a fan react to her IG photos. Image via @aj12344

Edigar will be leaving Iowa after four years.

Lucy Olsen earns WBCA All-America Honors

On Apri 3, Iowa senior Lucy Olsen earned All-America honorable mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). She was named for the honor after she surpassed 2,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 500 career assists in her senior season.

The Iowa star guard has 42 career games in which she scored over 20 points and also became the second Hawkeye since 2009 to record 30+ points, over five assists, and over five rebounds in a game.

Olsen is a unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection and Big Ten All-Tournament Team honoree. In the NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Murray State, she dished out a career-high 12 assists. She also recorded her first double-double, finishing with 12 points.

As a result, Olsen became the third Hawkeye after Caitlin Clark and Sam Logic to register 10+ assists and a double-double in an NCAA Tournament game.

Olsen ended her collegiate basketball career after the Hawkeyes fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16.

