"I love you": Shaq O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, shares heartfelt reaction on brother Myles' 28th birthday

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's youngest daughter, Me'arah, posted a sweet birthday message for her eldest brother, Myles, on Instagram. He turned 28 on Thursday.

Me'arah O'Neal posted a photo of the two siblings goofing in front of the camera on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to my bruddaaaaa. I love you, Mylesiee."

Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal wishes brother Myles a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal

Born on May 8, 1997, Miles is Shaq O'Neal's stepson. His mother, Shaunie Henderson, married the NBA legend when Miles was five. Unlike his five siblings, Miles did not pursue a basketball career. Instead, he became an entertainer and a DJ. He is famously known for playing alongside his Hall of Famer stepdad, who shares the same passion for DJing.

Meanwhile, Myles' younger brother, Shaqir O'Neal, has committed to Sacramento State men's basketball after transferring from Florida A&M. Their dad has also taken up a general manager role with the program.

Shaq O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, to return to Florida for next season

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, confirmed on Instagram on Apr. 17 that she would be returning to Florida women's basketball next season. The Gators' freshman posted a video of her gameday fits, interactions with young fans, enjoying moments with her teammates, taking tough shots, and making crucial blocks for the team.

"Runnin it back the Gatorwayyy," she captioned the post.

O'Neal entered her freshman season with the Gators as a four-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American. Despite high expectations, O'Neal could only average 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists on 42.5% shooting. She also had eight starts from 35 games with an average of 13.6 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Shaq expressed absolute confidence in his daughter's ability to become the next big basketball name in the O'Neal family. He also acknowledged that being a child of a star comes with a lot of pressure, particularly if the child is following in their parents' footsteps.

