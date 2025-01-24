“I’m a bandwagon”: Flau’jae Johnson refrains from picking an NFL team because of a curious reason

LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson has revealed her reason for not picking any National Football League (NFL) team this season.

The college basketball player, who doubles as a rapper, explained why she decided against supporting any team in a video posted on Bothworlds Instagram reel.

"Y'all, I have a curse. Last year, I didn't have an NFL team. Falcons, they, just embarrassed me every year, I'm done with that. So I'm like, I'm gonna be a Saints fan, bro. As soon as I turned into a Saints fan, they started losing."

"You know me, I'm a bandwagon. I'm about to go. I hop on the Eagles. As soon as I joined the Eagles, bro, they started losing. I'm talking about, you remember they lost all them games back to back to back? That was me."

Flau’jae revealed that all the teams she has supported in the past have ended up embarrassing her.

Additionally, she mentioned that she has a curse that affects those teams she declares her support for, and she is done with backing any NFL team.

Flau'jae, despite claiming she wouldn't make a prediction, playfully revealed her support for the LSU.

She continued, "I'm not gonna pick a team because the team I want to win, I really want them to win. Y'all know who I want to win. LSU all the way, but I'm not picking the team."

The LSU female basketball player explained that she wants the LSU to win but she is not going to announce that she is supporting them all the way.

Flau’jae's performance and LSU Tigers' winning streak

Flau’jae has been with the LSU Tigers female basketball team since 2022, with the team performing well in the Southeastern League and being ranked second in the SEC. The Tigers have not lost in their last 21 games, winning five in the Conference, 12 home games, and four away games.

Their recent win came against Florida Gators, who they defeated (80-63) on Sunday. Flau’jae played a major role in the win, having recorded 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in the game.

She will be looking to help her team extend their winning streak when they face a formidable team in South Carolina, who have just lost one game and won 19 in their last 20 outings.

