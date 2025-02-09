"I'm not crying, you're crying": Fans get emotional after 85-year-old Dick Vitale gets special gesture at Duke game

Dick Vitale, an ESPN color commentator and broadcaster, returned to the broadcast booth on Saturday for the Duke-Clemson game, marking his first time back in nearly two years as he battled cancer. Fans at Littlejohn Coliseum erupted in applause and cheers as the in-arena announcer welcomed Vitale back.

The Hall of Fame announcer was visibly emotional as he waved to the crowd and thanked them for the warm welcome. ESPN shared a video of the touching moment, showing fans giving Dick Vitale a standing ovation

Many fans on social media were likewise moved by the moment and expressed their joy at seeing the popular broadcaster back behind the microphone.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," one user wrote.

"Welcome back sir, you've been missed!" another tweeted, adding four face-holding-back-tears emojis.

"Don't give up. Don't EVER give up," a fan added, referencing Jimmy V's famous quote — a phrase Vitale often cites.

"Bigger than sports, beautiful to see 📿👏🏾✅💯💯💯💯," one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Seeing and hearing @DickieV today made my day. Welcome back!" a user said.

"In my opinion the best to ever call college basketball and football games," one fan added.

"College basketball is better when Dickie V is on the sidelines," another said.

For decades, the 85-year-old has been one of the most recognizable and beloved voices in college basketball. He has also called several NBA games over the course of his career.

Dick Vitale delivers inspiring words to those battling cancer today

After receiving the warm welcome, Dick Vitale took a moment to address the crowd and delivered an inspiring message to those fighting cancer.

"I want to say thanks to all the people," Vitale said. "The reception here has been really off the charts. I'm sorry for being so emotional. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. ... This is like my Super Bowl. To be able to sit courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.

"And I want to say to all cancer patients out there: Please, think positive and have faith. And keep fighting and fighting."

Dick Vitale was first diagnosed with cancer in August 2021 and underwent surgery to treat melanoma. In October, he received another round of treatments for lymphoma.

He later faced additional medical challenges, including pre-cancerous dysplasia and ulcerous lesions. Although he was declared cancer-free in April 2022, doctors later discovered another issue with his vocal cords.

