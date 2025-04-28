"I'm determined to pass it down": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia forces her sons to try 'conch (snails)' in hilarious IG snippet

Flau'jae Johnson's mom is passing on family traditions. Kia Brooks, mother of the LSU star, posted about her younger children embracing Savannah seafood traditions on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

"Culture clash! 🐌🦀🦞🦐🦪🦞My Atlanta-born and raised kids are meeting Savannah’s seafood traditions for the first time. They’ve missed out on this coastal tradition, but I’m determined to pass it down! 😭😂What’s the most important cultural tradition you’ve passed down to your kids?" Brooks' Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

In the video, Brooks attempts to get her children to eat conch, a snail that's a staple in Savannah.

"We so Savannah we eat conch at 10:00 in the morning," Brook says.

Nixon, one of Johnson's little brothers, wasn't so keen on trying a conch.

"Nah, I'm good," Nixon said when his mom tried to convince him to eat a snail.

The hilarious video clip shows that Johnson's siblings aren't as locked into Savannah's seafood culture as their big sister, who's a Savannah native.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson shows support amidst MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU commitment

Johnson is getting some guard help at LSU next season. Columbia, SC native MiLaysia Fulwiley shocked the basketball world when she announced that she wouldn't be returning for a third season at South Carolina. Instead, the guard will be joining the Tigers.

Ad

Filwiley announced her commitment to LSU via Instagram on Friday and Johnson hyped her up with a post on X.

"With the butter🫡💛💜," Johnson's post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson highlighted her excitement about Fulwiley by responding to an X post asking if the Tigers have the best big three heading into next season with Johnson, Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams.

"Yes," Johnson replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson has served as a three-year starter at LSU and is coming off the best season of her college career. As a junior, she contributed a team second-best 18.6 points per game. Her 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game were also both team second bests and highlight the guard's defensive depth.

Johnson added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and showed off her shooting expertise as she averaged 46.8%, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. The LSU star was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to forgo the draft and return for her senior season with the Tigers. She will have Fulwiley by her side as LSU looks for another dominant season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here