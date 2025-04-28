"I'm determined to pass it down": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia forces her sons to try 'conch (snails)' in hilarious IG snippet

Flau'jae Johnson's mom is passing on family traditions. Kia Brooks, mother of the LSU star, posted about her younger children embracing Savannah seafood traditions on Instagram on Monday.
"Culture clash! 🐌🦀🦞🦐🦪🦞My Atlanta-born and raised kids are meeting Savannah’s seafood traditions for the first time. They’ve missed out on this coastal tradition, but I’m determined to pass it down! 😭😂What’s the most important cultural tradition you’ve passed down to your kids?" Brooks' Instagram caption read.
In the video, Brooks attempts to get her children to eat conch, a snail that's a staple in Savannah.
"We so Savannah we eat conch at 10:00 in the morning," Brook says.
Nixon, one of Johnson's little brothers, wasn't so keen on trying a conch.
"Nah, I'm good," Nixon said when his mom tried to convince him to eat a snail.
The hilarious video clip shows that Johnson's siblings aren't as locked into Savannah's seafood culture as their big sister, who's a Savannah native.
Flau'jae Johnson shows support amidst MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU commitment
Johnson is getting some guard help at LSU next season. Columbia, SC native MiLaysia Fulwiley shocked the basketball world when she announced that she wouldn't be returning for a third season at South Carolina. Instead, the guard will be joining the Tigers.
Filwiley announced her commitment to LSU via Instagram on Friday and Johnson hyped her up with a post on X.
"With the butter🫡💛💜," Johnson's post read.
Johnson highlighted her excitement about Fulwiley by responding to an X post asking if the Tigers have the best big three heading into next season with Johnson, Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams.
"Yes," Johnson replied.
Johnson has served as a three-year starter at LSU and is coming off the best season of her college career. As a junior, she contributed a team second-best 18.6 points per game. Her 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game were also both team second bests and highlight the guard's defensive depth.
Johnson added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and showed off her shooting expertise as she averaged 46.8%, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. The LSU star was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to forgo the draft and return for her senior season with the Tigers. She will have Fulwiley by her side as LSU looks for another dominant season.
