"I'm excited for the opportunity": Illinois HC Brad Underwood explains his team's mindset ahead of Sweet 16 clash against Iowa State

After a dominant performance in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Brad Underwood and his Illinois team face a real test against Iowa State. It's the Fighting Illini's first appearance in the Sweet 16 in 19 years, and there's a lot of excitement around the program.

While the Cyclones will be a hard nut to crack, Brad Underwood is welcoming the challenge. In his press conference session ahead of the Sweet 16 encounter, the coach explained the mindset in which his team is approaching what is expected to be a tough game against Iowa State.

“It’s the number one defense in college basketball,” he said. “T.J. (Otzelberger) has done just an outstanding job of getting these guys to play very hard. It’s very impressive … My hat’s off to Iowa State, to T.J., to that group. We’ll have to be very good, and I’m excited for the opportunity.

“They’re going to play exceptionally hard. I’m not oblivious to think that we won’t turn the ball over a few times. You have to be very decisive in your decisions. You have to be bull-tough.”

Brad Underwood on Illinois’ work ethic

Morehead State v Illinois

Illinois has been impressive this season. The Fighting Illini secured a Big Ten Tournament title coupled with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen. These successes underscore the substantial culture shift experienced under Brad Underwood's leadership.

“We’ve tried to establish a work ethic. We’re a program of development,” Underwood said. “We say all the time, ‘We’re everyday guys.’ You see that throughout our building, on our shirts, on our gear.”

He further commented on the need to stay committed to the goal of the program every day, which has been the driving force. The team's commitment was evident in how a number of players stepped up when guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was absent from the team.

“To show up and have to work every single day to get better, to be accountable, to be responsible. That’s only done by hard work and by a group of guys that want to put in that time.”

Brad Underwood's tenure as Illinois' head coach has seen the program record steady success, and it doesn't appear like this is going to stop anytime soon. A program that has struggled for quite a period now seems to be getting back on its feet.

Without a doubt, the Fighting Illini will be out to get a win in the Sweet 16 game on Thursday night and continue to build on the momentum that got them this far.