"I'm f**king crying": Fans get emotional as Mark Pope, Kentucky bid farewell after home finale win at Rupp Arena vs LSU 

Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats ended their final home game of the 2024-25 college basketball season with a dominant 95-64 win over LSU at Rupp Arena. Although the Wildcats still have one more regular season game remaining, fans on social media got emotional on Kentucky's Senior Day while watching the team on the court celebrate with its home supporters.

"I’m f****** crying," one fan said.

"I’m gonna miss these guys. So much fun," another fan commented.

"This season has flown by so quickly and honestly not ready for it to end just yet," a fan wrote.

Several fans heaped praise on the Kentucky stars under Pope's guidance:

"Best group of kids you could ever ask for. High quality high character dudes," one fan said.

"These young men will always have a home here," another fan wrote.

"I love this Kentucky Team more and more everyday," one fan added.

Kentucky star Otega Oweh scored a game-high 24 points, while adding eight rebounds and three assists. His teammates Brandon Garrison and Ansley Almonor also contributed with 15 points each.

Meanwhile, Robert Miller III scored 15 points for LSU, the most for the visitors, while also recording six rebounds. Tigers star Cam Carter contributed with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Mark Pope's Kentucky will aim to finish regular season with a win before heading into postseason

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Source: Imagn

Mark Pope's No. 19 Kentucky (20-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) will conclude its regular season with a trip to face No. 15 Missouri on Saturday. Although this game is expected to be more of a challenge for the Wildcats, they will want to build on their win over LSU.

Kentucky is on course to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in Pope's first season in charge of the team. It will be interesting to see whether the Wildcats can muster a deep run in the postseason.

Before that, Kentucky will also look to make an impression in the SEC Tournament.

