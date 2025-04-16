"I'm feeling fine as wine": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia hypes herself up while showing gratitude for 7 children

Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson, showed herself some love for doing well as a mother of seven. Brooks shared a video of herself glamming up on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video, her makeup artist asked how many kids she had. Brooks replied that she had five — one girl and four boys. She then added that she has two stepchildren. In a moment of realization, Brooks exclaimed she had seven kids and hyped herself up for looking that good with so many.

"With my crazy life and non stop career, I never had a chance to count my kids. But let's be real, I've got 7 kids and I'm crushing it! I'm feeling fine as wine, despite the chaos. 😆🥰😂," Brooks wrote.

Brooks had Johnson and her older brother, Trayron Milton, before marrying Ameen Brooks, with whom she shares three boys. Meanwhile, the momager manages Johnson’s name, image and likeness (NIL) deals — a task that requires her to be around her daughter constantly.

“Ever since I’ve been rolling on the road with Flau’jae with basketball, I’ve been getting dressed in the car,” Brooks said in 2023. “I’m a mom, so I’m going to take care of myself last and everybody else first. It’s just part of being a mom. It’s just a lot, but you get it done. These are your kids, they need to see you.”

Flau'jae Johnson credits her mom, Kia Brooks for inspiring her career

Flau'jae Johnson is regarded as one of the best players in women’s college basketball. Off the court, she is a rising rapper, making waves on social media with her songs. With an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, Johnson is also one of the highest-earning student-athletes in the NCAA.

In a March 21, 2024, interview with On3, Johnson revealed how her mother inspired her career choices.

“My mom, she always told me ‘You can make it happen,'” Johnson said. “I kind of see that growing up. My mom raised me and my brother by herself after my father was murdered. She made it happen for us.

"I said I wanted to rap and she quit her job and got me on TV shows. I wanna play basketball and I don’t wanna rap no more, she’s like, ‘No, baby, you’re gonna do both. You’re gonna be one of the biggest stars in the world.’ That’s what she told me."

She added:

“So my momma kind of conjured up this whole plan and I just happen to be extremely talented in music and an exceptional hard worker on the basketball court.”

Johnson will return to LSU for the 2025-26 season.

