“I’m finna cry”: Ace Bailey ecstatically interrupts Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper’s interview

Rutgers guard/forward Ace Bailey ecstatically interrupted Dylan Harper's interview on the sidelines of the NBA draft lottery on Monday night. Harper shared his thoughts on attending the draft lottery in Chicago when Bailey shouted from the background to acknowledge his teammate.
"It feels crazy. Surreal," Harper, who is expected to be one of the top lottery picks in the NBA draft on June 26. "I'm here, me and my brother right here. (Points to Ace Bailey)."
Bailey reacted by shouting 'Ay big dog' in the background. He declined to join Harper in the interview but exclaimed:
"He got it, I'm finna cry!"
"I'm blessed. I mean it's crazy. This is something you dream of as a kid. I mean I've been waiting all my life for this. So it's kinda crazy," the son of former NBA star Ron Harper said.
The 6-foot-5 star appeared in 29 games for the Scarlet Knights and averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Harper shot 48.4% from the field, including 33.3% from 3-pointers.
Ace Bailey also had a great season with Rutgers, tallying 17.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.3 bpg in 30 games. The 6-foot-10 guard/forward shot 46.0% and 69.2% from the free-throw line.
Dallas Mavericks win NBA draft lottery, edge Spurs, 76ers
The Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the 2025 NBA draft lottery, edging out the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Mavericks, who had a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery, zoomed to the top of the board and became the fourth-lowest probability team to gain the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
The 2011 NBA champions, which lost Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz, will have a great chance of picking Duke standout and possible top pick Cooper Flagg.
The Spurs took home the second pick despite having a 6.3% chance of securing the spot, while the 76ers gained the third pick despite entering the lottery with a 10.6% chance of reaching that spot.
San Antonio could likely use the No. 2 pick on Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey, who were tabbed as the next to be drafted in the annual event in Brooklyn after Flagg.
Charlotte Hornets gained the fourth pick while Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto, Houston, Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Antonio secured the fifth to 14th picks, respectively, in June's draft.
Will the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg as their No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft? Let us know your views in the comments section.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here