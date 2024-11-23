"I'm on a fixed income now... I get an allowance now": Geno Auriemma cracks NIL jokes to appreciate UConn Huskies' newest snacks

Head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey sampled new flavors at the iconic UConn Dairy Bar, celebrating their 40th season together leading the women’s basketball team.

The Dairy Bar introduced three special ice cream creations to honor the legendary duo. Geno’s Champion-Chip Sundae features mint chocolate chip ice cream, Oreo crumbs, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

CD’s Peanut Butter Dream is a milkshake made with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, and Reese’s Pieces. Additionally, the limited-edition Legend-berry Legacy flavor includes strawberry ice cream, strawberry pieces, and a fudge swirl.

In an Instagram video, Dailey expressed her approval of the milkshake named after her, saying:

"It's excellent! A lot of peanut butter, which is key."

Auriemma, enjoying his sundae, lightened the moment with his humor.

“So they'll be selling these? In the Dairy Bar? Is this an NIL opportunity for me? Do I get anything for this?,” he asked.

“I'm on a fixed income now. When I turn 70, I get an allowance now,” Auriemma joked.

Dining services manager Ethan Haggerty shared the news with the Daily Campus, explaining that the November specials “will encapsulate their legacy, complete with commemorative souvenir cups.” He added that more details about these special treats would be announced soon.

Geno Auriemma becomes winningest coach in NCAA history

UConn marked a significant milestone with a 40th-anniversary celebration for the iconic coaching duo of Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey. This came with the women’s basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson at Gampel Pavilion earlier this week.

The Huskies secured a dominant 85-41 victory over the Knights in front of a packed home crowd featuring fans and notable basketball alumni. The win marked Auriemma’s 1,217th career victory, surpassing retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer to become the winningest coach in NCAA history.

Since taking the helm in Storrs in 1985, Auriemma and Dailey have revolutionized the program, transforming a team with only one prior winning season into one of the most successful in sports history.

Under their leadership, UConn has captured an NCAA-record 11 national championships, reached 23 Final Fours, completed six undefeated seasons, and claimed 59 conference regular-season and tournament titles combined.

Following the game, a postgame ceremony honored Auriemma and Dailey with several special gifts, including a custom ladder from Nike and a sign presented by the governor of Connecticut. The highlight of the celebration came when a live goat was brought onto the court on a red carpet, symbolizing Geno Auriemma’s recognition as the GOAT, the greatest of all time.

