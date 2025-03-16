St. John coach Rick Pitino said he would indulge himself by taking a quarter of Jameson’s to celebrate his team’s 82-66 win over Creighton in the final of the Big East Tournament on Saturday. It has been a historic season for the Red Storm as they won their first outright Big East regular season title since 1985, going 18-2 in league games.

In just his second season, Pitino led St. John to success while also earning Coach of the Year in the conference.

In a video shared by Awful Announcing, post-game, Pitino was asked how he would celebrate his team’s win, and he hesitated a little before saying:

"I'm gonna drink a quarter of Jameson's."

This response caused a short outburst of laughter by the interviewers.

How St. John's became Big East champions?

St. John's had a 30-4 record this season. After capturing the regular season title, it went into the Big East Tournament with great expectations. It easily defeated Butler and Marquette in the quarterfinals and semis, setting up a final against Creighton.

Going into the game, top-seed St. John's was always the favorite, but it created room for doubt after a disappointing first-half show. The Red Storm shot 33% in the first half and ended with just 25 points. Creighton, on the other hand, was much better, with a 40 percent accuracy as it ended the half with 28 points.

However, the Bluejays lost their mojo in the second half. Their offense was much better as they shot 47 percent from the field. But the defense gave in, allowing the Red Storm to shoot 72 percent. Whatever it was that Pitino told his lads sunk in, as they scored 57 in the second half to ensure the game ended 82-66.

RJ Luis led all scorers with his double-double (29 points and 10 rebounds). Zuby Ejiofor also had 20 points, three rebounds, and three points. Kadary Richmond also got his double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

Pitino's Red Storm has only three days till the NCAA Tournament begins. St. John's is expected to receive a No. 2 or No. 3 seed when the NCAA field is revealed on Sunday. This means it'll play its first-round game on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island.

