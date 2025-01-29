"I'm gonna get booed": John Calipari braces for hostile Rupp Arena return vs. Kentucky

Arkansas coach and former Kentucky coach John Calipari isn't particularly excited to go back to Kentucky. On Saturday, Coach Cal and the Razorbacks will visit Rupp Arena for the first time since he left, and he isn't expecting a warm welcome.

Calipari left the Wildcats for Arkansas after 15 seasons with the team, and he took some players with him, too.

"We’re gonna have three players that played there,” Calipari said, via HogsPlus on Wednesday. "My guess is they’re gonna get booed. My guess is I’m gonna get booed … But that’s all part of it. I mean, shoot, you get booed. I’ve done this so long. I tell you I got bazooka holes in my body. So when you shoot arrows, it doesn’t even hit skin, it just goes through one of those bazooka holes.

Trending

“But it’ll be interesting. I can’t say I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to coaching, but to walk in and, you know, the vibe, I don’t know how I’m gonna take it, to be honest with you. I mean, that was a special time in my life, in Ellen’s life, and 15 years we gave - 15."

Calipari had a 410-123 record during his time at Kentucky, leading the team to a national championship in 2012. He also guided them to the Final Four three more times, including a trip to the championship game in 2014.

Now in his first season at Arkansas, he has a 12-8 record and has experienced both the ups and downs of the job.

John Calipari speaks on Mark Pope and the current Kentucky team

To replace John Calipari at Kentucky, the Wildcats brought in Mark Pope, a former Wildcat himself who has quickly won over fans. His early success has also played a big role, as he has led the team to a 15-5 overall record and a 4-3 standing in the highly competitive SEC.

Expand Tweet

"They’re playing well," Calipari said. "We’ve got a tough challenge ahead, so we’ll see how it goes. They’re a strong team, and Mark [Pope] is doing a great job with them. We just have to keep pushing, keep fighting, and figure things out. What does this team need to do? How should we play?"

For John Calipari and his team, that means matching the Wildcats' energy—especially at Rupp Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here