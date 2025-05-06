"I'm grateful to represent out country": Indiana coach Teri Moren set to lead USA Basketball U19 National Team

Indiana coach Teri Moren has been appointed to lead the USA Women’s Basketball U19 National Team to the World Cup in July. The tournament is set to be held in Brno, Czech Republic, between July 12-20, and she has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at the national level once again.

Indiana broke the news of Moren’s appointment on Monday, and it will be the second straight year she will be looking to help the country win a gold medal, having led the USA U18 Women's National Team to an AmeriCup triumph last summer.

Addressing the news, Moren expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating that she is looking forward to leading the national team to another gold medal.

"It is an honor to be leading the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team along with Coach Ivey and Coach Fernandez," Moren said in a press release. "I am grateful to represent our country on the international stage and look forward to the opportunity to once again pursue a gold medal for our nation."

Moren will be surrounded by familiar faces, both on the court and on the sidelines, with many of last summer’s U18 players expected to return for this year’s U19 team. Joining her once again on the coaching staff are Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey and South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez, the same leadership group that guided the team last year.

Moren’s first involvement with the national team came in 2021, when she participated as an assistant during the Women’s U19 National Team Trials.

She has also been part of two gold medal-winning campaigns with USA Basketball, serving as an assistant coach in both the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship and the 2023 FIBA Women's U19 World Cup.

If the United States wins the tournament, it will be for the fourth consecutive time and 11th overall.

How has Teri Moren fared at Indiana?

Moren is coming off her 11th season at Indiana, where she has established herself as the most successful coach in the program’s history with 246 wins.

This past season, the Hoosiers finished with a 20-13 record, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to South Carolina on the road.

Her resume at Indiana includes the 2023 AP Coach of the Year award and two Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

