“I’m not just Flau'jae Johnson’s mom”: LSU star’s mom Kia opens up on being her daughter’s “momager”

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, revealed her role in the LSU star's career. Brooks manages Johnson's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, with the Lady Tigers' star being one of the highest paid student-athletes.

In a snippet of ESPN's "Full Court Press," posted on Instagram on Saturday, Brooks spoke about being a "momager."

"I'm not just Flau'jae's mom, I'm Flau'jae's manager, marketing agent, whatever you want to call it. I do it all. That's a momager," she said.

Johnson is part of the trio that includes Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and former USC star Kiki Iriafen that was featured in the second season of the "Full Court Press." The four-part series, from Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures, premiered on Saturday.

"Full Court Press" season two delves into elite women’s college basketball through the experiences of the three stars. Johnson was chosen because of her exceptional display both on and off the court. On the court, she has established herself as a reliable guard for the LSU team and will be returning for her senior season with the Lady Tigers.

Off the court, Johnson has partnered with popular brands, including Amazon, PUMA, JBL, Unrivaled, Powerade, Experian, Samsung, Oreo and MassMutual. She is also a rising star in the music world, signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. The Georgia-born rapper has collaborated with celebrated artists like Lil Wayne and Pusha T.

Flau'jae Johnson to appear on "Tamron Hall Show"

Following a stellar season with LSU, Flau'jae Johnson has been announced to be featured on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Wednesday. The show is a part of the "Full Court Press" and will feature two segments - "Tamron's Tasting Table: Recipes That Raised Me" and a Tina Knowles exclusive.

LSU's standout guard averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 campaign. Despite enduring injuries during the second half of the season, Johnson was one of the outstanding players who led Kim Mulkey's LSU to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

With Aneesah Morrow gone to the WNBA as the overall seventh pick of last month's draft, Johnson is expected to take up a leadership role in her senior season with the Tigers.

