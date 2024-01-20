"I’m just happy he’s out there competing": USC’s Andy Enfield has an honest assessment after Bronny James’ second game as a starter

USC's Bronny James, a five-star freshman guard and the son of NBA legend LeBron James, recently took center stage in his second game as a starter.

Despite facing challenges, including a summer medical emergency and a cardiac arrest during a team workout, James delivered a great performance against Arizona on Wednesday.

USC's head coach, Andy Enfield, shared his assessment of the young player's journey via Michael Lev, emphasizing resilience and the ongoing process of improvement. He said:

“The expectations are one thing, and then you go through a medical emergency like that. I’m just happy he’s out there competing and getting better. I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled with him. He’s everything you want in a basketball player and a young man.”

Bronny James' remarkable performance despite a medical emergency

Against Arizona, Bronny James contributed 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds in USC's 82-67 defeat.

Andy Enfield emphasized the challenging circumstances the young athlete faced during the summer.

"The young man went through a situation this summer medically that was very difficult and challenging," Enfield said.

Enfield's admiration for James extends beyond his on-court abilities, emphasizing the lack of ego and the determined mindset that makes him a valuable teammate.

“Bronny James, he has no ego. He’s just a terrific teammate. He’s so easy to coach because he just wants to get better. And I think you see it. He played well (Wednesday) and he is getting better," Enfield added.

The Trojans' struggles and coaching challenges

As the Trojans entered the 2023-24 season with high expectations, injuries and setbacks derailed their initial aspirations.

Three key starters, including top NBA prospect Isaiah Collier, faced significant time on the sidelines due to injuries.

"We've had some highs and some lows during this season, just over halfway through the season," Enfield told ESPN.

Enfield, who had anticipated a promising season, now finds himself grappling with a unique set of coaching challenges.

Enfield dispelled concerns about James' performance, emphasizing the challenges of adapting to college basketball and the lack of preseason preparation.

"He's a typical freshman, where there's a lot of improvement and development that has to be done," Enfield said. "He's done a great job of trying to become a better player and he has become a better player. As we go through the season, we expect him to keep being productive and help us."