"I'm not mad about it though": UConn star Azzi Fudd reveals girlfriend Paige Bueckers' nickname for her

UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd has a unique nickname, and in a recent interview, she revealed how it started and why it stuck ever since.

Ad

According to her, it all came from her girlfriend and former teammate, Paige Bueckers.

On July 22, she spoke on the Good Game with Sarah Spain podcast, and opened up about how the name “The People’s Princess” came to be.

She revealed that it was not something she had planned or even tried to make happen; it just came out of nowhere during practice one day.

“Paige said something about me being treated like a princess because Coach doesn’t yell at me like he does the others,” Fudd said. “And somehow that turned into ‘The People’s Princess.’ I’m not mad about it though.”

Ad

Trending

The nickname sounds like a royal title. Fudd takes it lightly and with a sense of humour, as she revealed. The 22-year-old has always had a close bond with Bueckers, who is now a WNBA rookie with the Dallas Wings.

Their relationship went public earlier this year, but their connection dates back to 2017 when they first met as USA Basketball teammates and later as stars at UConn.

Fans had long suspected there was more than friendship between them, and it became clearer when Fudd shared a selfie in June with a phone case that read, “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.”

Ad

Since then, the pair have posted cute photos in matching outfits and have been seen holding hands after games. Their chemistry off the court appears just as strong as it was on it, especially after winning the NCAA title together last season.

Fudd is heading into her final year at UConn, having chosen to stay in college for one more year despite being eligible to enter the WNBA draft like Bueckers.

Ad

Azzi Fudd set to launch new podcast

Fudd recently announced that she will launch a new podcast with Steph Curry's media company. The UConn star plans to name the show “Fudd Around and Find Out.”

It is among the many new initiatives the guard has undertaken this offseason, including signing new NIL deals and watching several WNBA games featuring the Dallas Wings.

On Monday, she was at a Washington Nationals game, where she was invited to throw the first pitch of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here