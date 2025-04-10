Kendall Dudley has decided on a new home for next season. Dudley, who spent her freshman year at UCLA, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she is transferring to Michigan.
Several college women's basketball stars took to the comments to show their support. Her UCLA teammates' reactions show that there's no bad blood.
"I'm a Michigan fan now," Lauren Betts said. "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU"
"Love uuu," Kiki Rice commented.
"Goooooo KD!!!!🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾," Londynn Jones said.
Ta'Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring with 25.2 points per game at Florida State this season, is also transferring. She will spend next season at South Carolina and expressed excitement about Dudley's transfer announcement.
"🔥🔥🔥"
Dudley's future Michigan teammates also showed their feelings about the forward joining their squad.
"Congrats!!!! 💙💙💙So excited," Olivia Olson commented.
"LET'S GOOOO!!!!," Jordan Hobbs said.
What Kendall Dudley brings to Michigan
UCLA lost its entire freshman class to the transfer portal, including Kendall Dudley, who was an essential playmaker off the bench. Dudley came to UCLA as a five-star recruit from Sidwell Friends School and was known for her versatility and impressive play. She committed to play for the Bruins in April 2023 and became the first female high school player to commit live on ESPN.
"When people talk to me about Kendall Dudley, they say 'that kid is a winner, and she makes winning plays,'" UCLA head coach Cori Close said. "Every time you watch her play, she makes everyone around her better. Kendall is a great, versatile player – she can play multiple positions, she can guard multiple spots. She's a great slasher, a great defender, she gets to the free throw line, and she's a really good rebounder. Her offensive skillset is going to continue to go through the roof because she also has elite work ethic."
As a freshman, Dudley appeared in all 37 games for UCLA, putting up 1.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 12.4 average minutes on the court. The wing is Michigan's first transfer pickup this offseason and will provide the Wolverines with the frontcourt depth they've been lacking.
