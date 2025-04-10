Kendall Dudley has decided on a new home for next season. Dudley, who spent her freshman year at UCLA, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she is transferring to Michigan.

Several college women's basketball stars took to the comments to show their support. Her UCLA teammates' reactions show that there's no bad blood.

"I'm a Michigan fan now," Lauren Betts said. "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU"

Lauren Betts says she's a Michigan fan now after news of Dudley's transfer

"Love uuu," Kiki Rice commented.

Kiki Rice shows her love for Dudley in her Instagram comments

"Goooooo KD!!!!🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾," Londynn Jones said.

Londynn Jones hypes up Dudley

Ta'Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring with 25.2 points per game at Florida State this season, is also transferring. She will spend next season at South Carolina and expressed excitement about Dudley's transfer announcement.

"🔥🔥🔥"

Ta'Niya Latson comments on Dudley's Instagram post

Dudley's future Michigan teammates also showed their feelings about the forward joining their squad.

"Congrats!!!! 💙💙💙So excited," Olivia Olson commented.

Olivia Olson congratulates Dudley

"LET'S GOOOO!!!!," Jordan Hobbs said.

Jordan Hobbs highlights her excitement about Dudley coming to Michigan

What Kendall Dudley brings to Michigan

UCLA lost its entire freshman class to the transfer portal, including Kendall Dudley, who was an essential playmaker off the bench. Dudley came to UCLA as a five-star recruit from Sidwell Friends School and was known for her versatility and impressive play. She committed to play for the Bruins in April 2023 and became the first female high school player to commit live on ESPN.

"When people talk to me about Kendall Dudley, they say 'that kid is a winner, and she makes winning plays,'" UCLA head coach Cori Close said. "Every time you watch her play, she makes everyone around her better. Kendall is a great, versatile player – she can play multiple positions, she can guard multiple spots. She's a great slasher, a great defender, she gets to the free throw line, and she's a really good rebounder. Her offensive skillset is going to continue to go through the roof because she also has elite work ethic."

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round - Source: Imagn

As a freshman, Dudley appeared in all 37 games for UCLA, putting up 1.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 12.4 average minutes on the court. The wing is Michigan's first transfer pickup this offseason and will provide the Wolverines with the frontcourt depth they've been lacking.

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

