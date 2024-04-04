"I'm part of the Caitlin Clark effect": WWE superstar Cody Rhodes backs $3.2M NIL-valued Iowa star ahead of Final Four matchup against UConn

Caitlin Clark, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $3.2 million, according to On3 Sports, has brought plenty of attention to women's college basketball. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 94-87 victory over the LSU Tigers in an Elite Eight matchup that was the most-watched women's college basketball game on record.

Ahead of the Final Four, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he is picking the Hawkeyes to win their first national title in program history. During a recent appearance on "First Take", Rhodes said:

"I'm going to go ahead and say Caitlin Clark because I'm part of the - I feel like the Caitlin Clark effect. What is it, 12.3 million people tuned into this game? So, in the wrestling biz that's what we call a draw. She's the hot hand. She's the draw. [Paige Bueckers] is amazing, no doubt, but I'm going to follow Caitlin Clark hoping she finishes her story."

When asked if he thinks the Hawkeyes can beat the South Carolina Gamecocks, Rhodes responded:

"I think whoever's coming out of this, Clark or 'Buckets', I think they beat South Carolina. I do."

Check out Cody Rhodes' comments on the women's NCAA Tournament Final Four below:

Clark and the Hawkeyes will face Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Friday. While the two stars faced each other several times in the AAU circuit during their high school days, they will meet for just the second time in their collegiate careers. That last meeting came in the 2021 Sweet 16, when both were freshmen.

Clark finished with 21 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7-of-21 from the field, 4-of-12 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Bueckers recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. UConn was able to advance with a 92-72 victory.

Stephen A. Smith praises Caitlin Clark's performance against LSU Tigers

Caitlin Clark was able to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 94-87 victory over the LSU Tigers, avenging their 102-85 loss in last year's national title game. Stephen A. Smith praised the NCAA's all-time leading scorer on "First Take":

"Greatness is about moments. We understand when you're great, but when you're compared to the great ones, it comes down to moments. Last night was a moment. That was what I kept emphasizing... The world was looking for Caitlin Clark.

"What are you going to do in this moment? What are you going to be able to do? And what does this girl Caitlin Clark do? She goes out and she puts on an absolute show... The moment arrived and Caitlin Clark answered the call."

Check out Stephen A. Smith's full comments below (starting at the 1:29 mark):

Clark finished with 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13-of-29 from the field, 9-of-20 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. She will look to cap a legendary college career with a national title.

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion