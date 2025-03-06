“I’m a retired college athlete”: Hanna Cavinder makes her twin Haley Cavinder laugh as she becomes her “fav alarm clock” in latest IG video

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, continue to engage fans through social media as they adjust to life after college basketball. On Wednesday, the sisters shared a video showing Hanna's new morning routine without basketball practice.

In the short clip, Hanna sipped coffee and made a 5 a.m. phone call. When the person on the other end (likely boyfriend Carson Beck, who called her "babe") questioned why she called so early, she responded that she was bored. She also jokingly referred to herself as a "retired college athlete."

Haley, who was also awake and doing her morning skincare routine, recorded the moment and captioned it:

"My fav alarm clock is waking up to my twin sister when she doesn’t have basketball practice to go to."

The twins played their final game for the Miami Hurricanes in a loss to California on Sunday and are now preparing for the next chapter of their lives. Hanna had just two points in the game, while sister Haley led the team with 16 points.

Miami went 14-15 in the Cavinder twins' lone season on the team. The Canes went 4-14 in conference play, finishing 16th in the 18-team ACC and missing out on the conference tournament.

Hanna Cavinder shares a clip of her twin sister correcting her

The Cavinder twins frequently share glimpses of their daily lives on social media.

In another Instagram post on Wednesday, Hanna attempted to record a video explaining how she and Haley split expenses for groceries. However, her sister kept interrupting her, correcting her that they were simply talking about groceries, not "grocery money."

The video was posted with the caption:

"The amount of times this happens throughout our day. #twins #sisters."

The sisters have been social media influencers for nearly five years. They first gained widespread attention during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as freshmen at Fresno State, posting viral dance videos on TikTok.

Their popularity soared in July 2021 when the NCAA allowed athletes to profit from their NIL. This enabled them to earn from the popularity of their brand, signing lucrative deals with brands.

